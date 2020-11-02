Residents began cleaning up after Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend.
At least 16 people were killed and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the east of the country.
Goni blasted into Catanduanes province at dawn on Sunday as a super typhoon with sustained winds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour and gusts of 280 kph (174 mph).
But the storm weakened considerably after making landfall and shifted direction to spare the capital, Manila, before blowing out into the South China Sea.
The Office of Civil Defence said at least 16 people were killed in Catanduanes and nearby Albay province, where three others remain missing.
Catanduanes, an island province of more than 260,000 people that is often lashed by Pacific storms, was isolated after losing power and communications due to Goni and another typhoon that had hit a week earlier.
More No Comment
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote
Thai King and Queen meet supporters amid anti-monarchy protests
Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake
All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic
Protests continue in Rome over coronavirus measures
Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds
Canadian Muslim community offers flowers to pedestrians in Toronto
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake
Watchmaking creativity celebrated at Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG)
Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack
Protesters burn Macron effigy amid tensions over right to caricature
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the US
Mass military wedding in Taiwan includes two same-sex couples
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection
German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown
Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted
Israel Philharmonic performs outside Knesset to protest COVID measures