BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Indian art school teachers paint pictures of Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections

Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections.

Voters in the US will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 3 to choose between incumbent Trump or former vice-president Biden.

Biden is leading opinion polls ahead of election day, but the race for the White House is likely to come down to a few battleground states.

More No Comment