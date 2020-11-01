Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds

At least seven people have died after a powerful super typhoon hit the eastern Philippines with tough winds on Sunday.
Typhoon Goni hit with gusts of 280 kilometres per hour.
Governor Al Francis Bichara said at least four people were killed in his hard-hit province of Albay.
Residents were warned about landslides, flooding and storm surges.
One of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, Goni has evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
It displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines in November 2013.
Typhoon Goni did weaken before nightfall but remained strong. Manila's airport was closed from Sunday to Monday and the military and police were on full alert.
More No Comment
Canadian Muslim community offers flowers to pedestrians in Toronto
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake
Watchmaking creativity celebrated at Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG)
Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack
Protesters burn Macron effigy amid tensions over right to caricature
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the US
Mass military wedding in Taiwan includes two same-sex couples
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection
German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown
Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted
Israel Philharmonic performs outside Knesset to protest COVID measures
Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure
Typhoon Molave: Two people killed as 145 kph winds lash Vietnam
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California
Roaring good time: 'Dinosaurs' roam cycling path in Singapore
Protesters clash with Italian police over coronavirus restrictions