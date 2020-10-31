Created in 2001, the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) aims to reward the most remarkable watch creations and promote watchmaking throughout the world.

The 2020 edition opened October 31 in Geneva where 84 timepieces will be assessed by a 30-member jury.

The list of awards, including the prestigious “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix, will be announced on Thursday, November 12 at the 20th GPHG awards ceremony