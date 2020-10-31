Created in 2001, the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) aims to reward the most remarkable watch creations and promote watchmaking throughout the world.
The 2020 edition opened October 31 in Geneva where 84 timepieces will be assessed by a 30-member jury.
The list of awards, including the prestigious “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix, will be announced on Thursday, November 12 at the 20th GPHG awards ceremony
More No Comment
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake
Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack
Protesters burn Macron effigy amid tensions over right to caricature
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the US
Mass military wedding in Taiwan includes two same-sex couples
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection
German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown
Clashes with police as illegal settlement in Buenos Aires evicted
Israel Philharmonic performs outside Knesset to protest COVID measures
Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure
Typhoon Molave: Two people killed as 145 kph winds lash Vietnam
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California
Roaring good time: 'Dinosaurs' roam cycling path in Singapore
Protesters clash with Italian police over coronavirus restrictions
La Paz eagerly waits for return of tourists after COVID
Protesters return to Baghdad streets after anniversary rally
Boy dressed as Donald Trump for Halloween catches president's eye
Chileans celebrate on streets after voting for new constitution