The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs in front of the Knesset, Israel's unicameral parliament in Jerusalem, to protest the government's decision to keep concert halls under lockdown as part of the COVID-19 measures.
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs in front of the Knesset, Israel's unicameral parliament in Jerusalem, to protest the government's decision to keep concert halls under lockdown as part of the COVID-19 measures.
More No Comment
Shop and restaurant owners in Italy protest coronavirus restrictions
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure
Typhoon Molave: Two people killed as 145 kph winds lash Vietnam
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California
Roaring good time: 'Dinosaurs' roam cycling path in Singapore
Protesters clash with Italian police over coronavirus restrictions
La Paz eagerly waits for return of tourists after COVID
Protesters return to Baghdad streets after anniversary rally
Boy dressed as Donald Trump for Halloween catches president's eye
Chileans celebrate on streets after voting for new constitution
Drive-in Mass services becoming a Sunday favourite with Venezuelans
Dublin streets quiet on second day of Ireland's new virus lockdown
Hindu festival season scaled down due to coronavirus
Giant inflatable Borat floats down London's Thames
Drones deliver supplies to Israeli hospital in new pilot scheme
The hotel inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
Strasbourg bar owners frustrated with curfew
Protests in Italy as coronavirus curfews come into force
European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase