Renee Nielsen heads up the Dutch wing of Republicans Abroad from her home in The Hague. She thinks the re-election of Donald Trump is the only way to repeal a 2010 Obama administration rule which forces all Americans who live abroad to file taxes.

The so-called FatCa system brings in 8.9 billion dollars in tax revenue per year. After 4 years with Trump in office, it's still in place.

In Amsterdam, Kendra Borgen is in charge of the Democrats Abroad movement. She says 4 years with Trump in office have been difficult in a liberal country like the Netherlands.

They also want changes to the tax issue for US citizens abroad and says “the double taxation issue was enforced by Obama but the policy was always around and the idea behind it is that it's trying to catch tax cheats. It's not trying to catch Americans who live abroad, have bank accounts abroad, it wasn't its intention. But this is what we're seeing”.

Eligible voters in the Netherlands send in their ballots long before election day, but the result of this election doesn't only affect them, and that's why it's being watched so closely by Europeans as well.

All eyes are on the results of the November 3 ballot in America and its wider implications across the globe.

Watch Jack Parrocks report in the player above.