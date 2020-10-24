Strasbourg bar owners frustrated with curfew

Strasbourg bar owners expressed their frustation over the new coronavirus restrictions, following the extension of France's curfew to the city on Friday.
The city's bars emptied out at midnight when the new restrictions came into effect, leaving business owners concerned with the financial impact the 'second wave' might have on their livelihoods.
France is the latest European nation to surpass one million confirmed virus cases.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said a curfew ordered last week in eight departments, including Paris and its suburbs, was being extended to more regions starting Friday at midnight.
The latest extension means that 46 million people among France's population of 67 million will be under curfew.
The curfew will take place daily from 9pm to 6am local time.
Although the virus has been spreading less rapidly during this 'second wave', it has been more extensive, the prime minister explained.
He added that the situation was "grave".
The number of cases of COVID-19 have doubled in France in the past 15 days.
More than 34,000 people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic, one of the highest death rates in Europe.
More No Comment
The hotel inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
Protests in Italy as coronavirus curfews come into force
European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase
London's Chinatown is 'over the Moon' about its lantern installation
Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on
East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado
Protest in Bogota
Protests continue in Lagos, Nigeria, over alleged police brutality
Young doctors in Barcelona take off clothes to highlight concerns
French MPs hold a minute's silence for murdered teacher Samuel Paty
Cellou Dalein Diallo claims victory in Guinea presidential election
Hospitality workers serve up a protest over coronavirus restrictions
Mont-Saint-Michel becomes an island during high tides
Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural
Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile
Anti-lockdown demonstration turns violent in Prague
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass
Skull sculptures laid in Mexico for Day of the Dead
People pay tribute to beheaded teacher outside his former school
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police