East Troublesome Fire continues to cause havoc in Colorado

Dry and windy conditions fuel the East Troublesome Fire in Colorado, pushing it across Highway 125. Fire officials say they could not combat the initial area because of the amount of smoke and wind.
The damage to the Grand Lake area from the East Troublesome Fire was not clear Thursday but Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said at a morning fire briefing that there had been “lots of structural loss."
The fire spread into park, which was closed to park visitors. Trail Ridge Road, the scenic road through the park, was not passable on the west side because of downed trees on the road, park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said. The air quality in the park was also hazardous, she said.
The Grand County Office of Emergency Management said it planned to begin assessing the damage Thursday despite what was expected to be another active fire day.
