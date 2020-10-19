Hundreds of hospitality workers in London banged pots, pans and even wine bottles as they protested the UK's coronavirus restrictions.

The country has recently introduced a three-tier system of measures to battle a second wave of COVID-19.

The highest tier sees bars and restaurants closed.

Protesters, brandishing placards reading "Boris is barred", "Cancel the curfew" and "Let us serve cake", called for more clarity and consistency from the government.