People in Martuni, Armenia have been given guns to defend their town as hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue.
The Ovanisyan brothers and their neighbours were summoned to a local recruitment office to receive rifles and join volunteer squads to defend Martuni. Many houses and buildings in Martuni have been hit by shelling in the flare-up of violence.
Both sides have exchanged accusations and claims over attacks, sometimes outside the conflict area.
In a sign that the conflict was widening, Azerbaijan's military said it destroyed an Armenian missile system.
Armenia's defence ministry responded by stating that it reserves the right to target Azerbaijani military objects and troop movements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasising the need to respect a Russia-brokered ceasefire that was immediately violated after it took effect on Saturday.
More No Comment
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Moscow disinfects train stations amid rising COVID-19 cases
People gather at George Floyd's memorial to mark his birthday
Rare Allosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for €3 million at auction
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
Aerial video shows scale of deadly central Vietnam floods
'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome
Police violently disperse demonstrators at Belarus protest march
Ivory Coast opposition defy president’s 3rd term bid
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana
Aerial shots of Lebanon forest fires in the Metn district
Greenpeace raises statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt wetlands
Image of Spain's king set alight as monarch visits Barcelona
Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Dozens dance in Rio de Janeiro's streets despite COVID-19