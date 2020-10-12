At least 18 people have died and more than a dozen are missing in Vietnam after floods submerged homes in central regions and rough seas capsized fishing boats.
Images on state media showed entire villages submerged in Quang Tri and Quang Nam, while murky floodwaters swept through the Imperial City of Hue and the tourist hotspot Hoi An over the weekend.
It comes as another storm threatened fresh downpours.
More than a hundred thousand homes have been submerged during the floods and nearly 46,000 people evacuated, Vietnam's disaster management authority said.
The military staged a dramatic helicopter rescue of eight fishermen who had been swept away by rough seas off Quang Tri province.
Vietnam is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal areas most vulnerable.
The country is bracing for a storm rolling in from the South China Sea, with heavy rain again expected.
More No Comment
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome
Police violently disperse demonstrators at Belarus protest march
Ivory Coast opposition defy president’s 3rd term bid
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana
Aerial shots of Lebanon forest fires in the Metn district
Greenpeace raises statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt wetlands
Image of Spain's king set alight as monarch visits Barcelona
Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Dozens dance in Rio de Janeiro's streets despite COVID-19
Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage despite COVID-19
About 300 firefighters try to control fires in Cordoba, Argentina
Watch: In Mecca, pilgrims return to Islam's holiest site
Watch: Cars and houses buried by mud as France battered by storms
Watch: Israelis protest Netanyahu despite emergency regulations