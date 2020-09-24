At the UK's first sci-fi robot-themed restaurant, droids don't just decorate the walls, they deliver food and drinks too.
It's the brainchild of co-founder Mark Swannell, who for five years has built robotic creations using recycled materials and toured them around the country.
After the success of a robot cafe at one exhibit, he and co-founder Joy Gittens decided to expand the concept to a permanent restaurant in the English city of Milton Keynes.
Robotazia, as it's known, opened in late August.
In addition to the restaurant's ten human workers - four robotic waiters bring drinks and dishes to guests' tables. Although, customers still have to take the dishes and glasses from the droids' trays.
Pubs, restaurants, and other entertainment venues across England are adapting to new government restrictions aimed at suppressing a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases.
From Thursday (September 24), they must close at 10 pm.
That's no challenge to Robotazia, which usually shuts its doors at 9 pm. But Swannell says the spike in COVID-19 cases has affected bookings.
Robotazia is open six days a week, 12-9 pm. Swannell hopes to eventually open a second restaurant to showcase more of his creations.
