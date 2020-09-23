Watch: Sberbank to tackle transformation and opportunities at its virtual SberConf event

SberConf is Sberbank’s major virtual conference that focuses on their transformation, new services, products and opportunities.

Herman Gref, CEO of Sberbank will be opening the event and present the bank’s new brand and philosophy.

Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank’s First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, will then tackle the new issues arising in the retail segment.

Sberbank will seize this opportunity to address the burning topics of transport and logistics issues, education, and the B2B segment.

Hosts will also touch on marketplaces, media & entertainment, devices, and apps later during the conference.

Watch the SberConf live here on September 24 at 9:00 CEST.