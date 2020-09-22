'Dinner in the Sky' is a culinary experience that can be savored 164 feet above Belgian soil.
The diners are tied to their seats and to a table, and then suspended above the ground using a crane.
Responding to the rules of social distancing recommended by the health authorities, the ephemeral restaurant hosts eight round tables distributed around a central kitchen four metres long. Three metres separate each table and more than a metre's distance between each guest
The gastronomic platform will rest its crane on the emblematic square in central Brussels until October 2.
