Planning your next vacation already?

As it may be hard to get your bearings with all the restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic, Euronews has broken down everything you need to know before travelling to Europe, country by country.

Austria

You may enter the country: if you have only been residing in a country where the COVID-19 situation has been stable for the past ten days.

Austrian authorities have listed the "safe" countries: Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (only the Canary Islands), Czech Republic, Hungary, Vatican, United Kingdom and Cyprus.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from any third country.

More information can be found in the ordinance from the Minister for Social Affairs and Health.

Belgium

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or the Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test and will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from any of the "red zones".

Belgium authorities have listed the "red zones": Andorra, Austria (province of Vienna), Croatia (provinces of Split-Dalmatia, Brod-Posavina, Zadar, Sibenik-Knin, Dubrovnik-Neretva, Požega-Slavonia, Virovitica-Podravina and Lika-Senj, Czech Republic (Prague, Central Bohemia, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast regions), France (Paris and many French departments), Hungary (Budapest), Monaco, Netherlands (provinces of South-Holland and North-Holland), Romania, Spain (except for the islands of Tenerife, El Hierro, La Gomera and La Palma), Switzerland (cantons of Freiburg and Vaud) and United Kingdom (North West region).

All people travelling to/through Belgium for at least 48 hours now must fill out a passenger locator form.

More information can be found on the Belgium Minister for Foreign Affairs website.

Bulgaria

You may enter the country: if you are a resident from the EU, Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, citizens from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Montenegro, Moldova, Israel, Kuwait, Belarus and Turkey are permitted into Bulgaria without restrictions.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from any third country.

More information can be found on the COVID-19 Bulgarian website.

Croatia

You may enter the country: if you are from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test and proof of paid accommodation: if you are travelling from any third country. If not, you will be subject to a 14-day quarantine or self-isolation measures.

More information can be found on the EnterCroatia website.

Cyprus

You may enter the country: if you are from Canada, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway or Thailand — providing you got the Cyprus flight pass.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Vatican, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling from any third country — except for special permissions and permanent Cyprus residents returning home.

More information can be found on the Cyprus Flight Pass website.

Czech Republic

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test or undergo a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from Spain or from any non-EU country where there is a high risk of infection.

_More information can be found on the Ministry for Foreign Affairs website._

Denmark

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall justify your travel and provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from Andorra, Belgium, Croatia, France, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Romania, San Marino, Spain and the Czech Republic or any third-country national — tourism will not be allowed.

You may not enter the country: if you are showing clear symptoms such as dry cough and fever.

More information can be found on the Danish police website.

Estonia

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall be subject to a 14-day restriction of freedom of movement: if you are travelling from any country with an infection rate above 16. You may shorten this period by getting a PCR test.

More information can be found on the Minister for Foreign Affairs website.

Finland

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

Family members of Finnish citizens may also enter the country regardless of nationality.

You need to justify your travel: if you are travelling from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

_More information can be found on the Finnish guidelines for travellers website._

France

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from Algeria, Bahrain, India, Israel, Kuwait, Madagascar, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Serbia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates or the United States.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival, cannot show the results of a PCR test or come from any third country (for specific imperious reasons only).

More information can be found on the French Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

Germany

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you have spent time in a "high risk" country (where the infection rate is above 50) in the past 14 days.

_More information can be found on the Federal Foreign Office website. _

Greece

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from Bulgaria, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia.

All people travelling to Greece must fill out a passenger locator form.

More information can be found on the Greek government website.

Hungary

You shall provide a negative PCR test and justify your travel: if you are a resident from any foreign country (essential travel only).

Citizens of Visegrad Group Countries only need to provide a PCR test.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are a Hungarian national returning from abroad

More information can be found on the Hungarian consulate website.

Iceland

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from Denmark, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Norway and Germany without restriction.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from any other country in the EU/Schengen Area (essential travel only).

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling from any third country.

More information can be found on the Icelandic Ministry for Health website).

Ireland

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU or Schengen Area.

You shall be subject to a 14-day restriction of movement: if you are travelling from any location that is not on the COVID-19 Irish green list — which includes Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Slovakia.

All people travelling to Ireland must fill out a passenger locator form.

More information can be found on the Irish government website.

Italy

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Rwanda, Republic of Korea, Romania Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine and need to justify your travel: if you are travelling from any third country

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling from Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic / Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Colombia (for non-EU nationals only).

All people travelling to Italy must fill out a self-declaration.

More information can be found on the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

Latvia

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU and the Schengen Area.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country where the infection rate is above 16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only travellers Lithuania, Finland, Liechtenstein, Cyprus and the Vatican are not affected for now in Europe.

All people travelling to Latvia must fill out a questionnaire.

_More information can be found in the Latvian weekly update of safety measures by country._

Lithuania

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You shall provide a negative PCR test and will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country where the infection rate is above 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

All people travelling to Lithuania must fill out a form.

More information can be found on the Lithuanian Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

Luxembourg

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling for any third country.

More information can be found on the Luxembourgish government COVID-19 website.

Malta

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling from France (all Paris airports and Marseille), Romania, Spain (from Barcelona, Girona, Madrid), Tunisia and the Czech Republic.

You may not enter the country: if you are a third-country national or if you have not spent at least 14 days in one of the countries allowed before reaching Malta.

More information can be found on the Maltese Ministry for Health website.

Netherlands

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from countries labelled as "orange" by the Netherlands (Andorra, Aruba, Bulgaria, Croatia, Malta, Romania, St. Maarten, Spain, Monaco, Greek islands and various departments in France, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia and Hungary).

More information can be found on the Dutch Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

Norway

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country with more than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last two weeks and more than 5 per cent positive tests on average per week over the last two weeks — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and some parts of Denmark, Finland and Sweden are the only exceptions at the moment.

More information can be found on the Norwegian Institute of Public Health website.

Poland

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU and the Schengen Area.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling to your Polish place of residency from outside the EU/Schengen.

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling from any third country.

Note that following international locations have been banned from landing in Poland: Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Brazil, Bahrain, Spain, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Argentina, Chile, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Colombia, Costa Rica, Lebanon, Maldives, Namibia, Moldova, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Cape Verde, United States, Bolivia and the Bahamas.

More information can be found on the Polish government website.

Portugal

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You shall provide a negative PCR test: if you are travelling to the archipelagos of Madeira or the Azores.

You shall provide a negative PCR test and justify your travel: if you are travelling a third country (essential travel only).

More information can be found on the Portuguese tourism website.

Romania

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country with a high incidence rate (Luxembourg, Malta and some regions in Spain).

Note that direct passenger flights from Sweden, Portugal, UK, USA, Iran and Turkey are suspended.

More information can be found in the Romanian list of affected areas.

Slovakia

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU and the Schengen Area.

You shall provide a negative PCR test and will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from another country than the ones that were tagged as "safe" — Australia, Austria, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, South Korea, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

More information can be found on the Slovak Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

Slovenia

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country with more than 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

Slovenian authorities listed the countries where the restriction does not apply: Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Hungary, Germany, Norway, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Slovakia, Uruguay, United Kingdom and the Vatican.

More information can be found on the Slovenian Institute of Public Health website.

Spain

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom without restriction.

More information can be found on the Spanish tourism website.

Sweden

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom without restriction.

You may not enter the country: if you are travelling from any third country (except for essential travels).

More information can be found on the Swedish Police website.

Switzerland

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

You will be subject to aperiod of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country defined as presenting a high risk of infection.

The Swiss authorities have listed the areas with a high risk of infection: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, The Bahamas, Bahrain, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Gibraltar, Guyana, Honduras, India, Iraq, Israel, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Namibia, North Macedonia, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Sint Maarten, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and most French regions.

More information can be found on the Swiss Office of Public Health website.

United Kingdom

You may enter the country: if you are travelling from the EU and the Schengen Area.

You will be subject to a period of quarantine: if you are travelling from a country which is not on the UK corridor list.

The UK corridor list has been established as follows: Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Azores, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece (except the islands of Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos, Greenland, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macao, Madeira, Malaysia, Mauritius, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Poland, San Marino, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, St Barthélemy, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vatican City State and Vietnam.

All people travelling to the United Kingdom must fill out a passenger locator form.

More information can be found on the British government website.

Please note that exceptions may apply for travelling when it comes to diplomatic, humanitarian, health and seasonal workers, essential travels or permanent nationals and their families returning home.

Additionally, the European Council has published a list for "which member states should gradually lift travel restrictions at the external borders".

As of today, it includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

Although EU countries mostly follow the recommendations, exceptions may apply locally.

Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican are to be considered as EU residents, if not mentioned otherwise.