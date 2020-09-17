One of the largest, most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever discovered is going up for auction next month.
It's named Stan after the palaeontologist who found the 67 million-year-old fossil.
James Hyslop, from Christie's auction house, said he expects it to fetch between $6-8 million (€5-6.7 m).
"They are incredibly rare," he said. "You'd be counting the number of comparable rexes on your fingers.
"In terms of his history. Let's start right at the beginning, back sixty-seven million years ago when he was walking the Earth he was the apex predator of the late Cretaceous. He is 37-foot long and one of the fiercest killing machines has ever roamed the earth."
