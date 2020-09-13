Germany: socially distanced rooftop symphonic concert

Some 33 musicians of the Dresden Symphonic Orchestra staged a concert on Saturday from rooftops in order to respect social distancing measures.
The musicians performed 'Himmel uber Prohils' (The Sky above Prohlis) by German composer Markus Lehmann-Horn.
Many cultural events have been cancelled across Germany because of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease, including a ban on large public gatherings. The concert's unusual format allowed for music-lovers to experience a live performance again.
Sixteen alphorns, nine trumpets, four tubas and four Da Gu drums fill an entire residential area with sound.
