Monuments and landmarks in the centre of Berlin were lit up on Friday night as the 16th Festival of Lights turned the city into an open-air light gallery.
Adopting the motto "together we shine," the festival will take place throughout the city over the next week, illuminating different neighbourhoods and hopefully bringing some joy during the coronavirus pandemic.
It also endeavours to spread the concept of gratitude and solidarity in these difficult times, and to bring people together outside in an open and safe environment.
The festival takes place between 11 and 20 September 2020 with over 100 light installations in more than 86 locations throughout Berlin.
More No Comment
Effigy of Spanish king burned as tensions rise on Catalan National Day
Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos
Orange skies in San Francisco's Bay Area as smoke blocks out the sun
Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp
Trump supporters stage motorcade near Portland, Oregon
Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets
Typhoon Haishen batters southern Japan
Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay
Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat
London holds first-ever mural festival despite coronavirus crisis
Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket
Thousands take exams outside in bid to weather coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Blake family holds community celebration to counter Trump visit
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions