Monuments and landmarks in the centre of Berlin were lit up on Friday night as the 16th Festival of Lights turned the city into an open-air light gallery.

Adopting the motto "together we shine," the festival will take place throughout the city over the next week, illuminating different neighbourhoods and hopefully bringing some joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

It also endeavours to spread the concept of gratitude and solidarity in these difficult times, and to bring people together outside in an open and safe environment.

The festival takes place between 11 and 20 September 2020 with over 100 light installations in more than 86 locations throughout Berlin.