Clapping and chanting songs, the refugee protesters were boisterous but peaceful.
Some held up signs pleading for help from Germany, a favoured destination for many migrants and refugees who arrive in Greece from the nearby Turkish coast.
Riot police arrived and faced off with the protesters and were briefly pushed back as the sizeable crowd moved towards them.
More than 12,000 people who had been living in and around Moria were left homeless by two consecutive fires on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Greek officials said the blazes were deliberately set by some of the camp’s residents angered by isolation orders issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after 35 residents were found to have been infected.
They slept in the open for a third night, some cutting down reeds and using salvaged blankets to make rudimentary shelters to protect them from the night-time chill and the scorching day-time sun.
Others used tents or had just sleeping bags to protect them from the elements.
The camp had been under lockdown due to last until mid-September after the first virus case was identified in a Somali man who had been granted asylum and left the camp, but later returned to Moria from Athens.
More No Comment
Orange skies in San Francisco's Bay Area as smoke blocks out the sun
Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp
Trump supporters stage motorcade near Portland, Oregon
Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets
Typhoon Haishen batters southern Japan
Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay
Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat
London holds first-ever mural festival despite coronavirus crisis
Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket
Thousands take exams outside in bid to weather coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Blake family holds community celebration to counter Trump visit
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions
Colombian priest holds mass in drive-in Cinema
London stages 'die-in' protest against police brutality and racism