BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
London mural fesival

The London Mural Festival takes to the streets of the capital this month, as it transforms walls into vibrant works of art by some of the world's best-known street artists.

One hundred and fifty artists are participating in the inaugural event, with over 40 large-scale works of art and a host of small installations the result of their artistic efforts.

Mur0ne, Adele Renault, D*Face are among the first artists to bring their murals to life across London.

The London Mural Festival had been in the works for a long time and the organizers felt it was important to keep the event alive despite the coronavirus crisis.

More No Comment