The London Mural Festival takes to the streets of the capital this month, as it transforms walls into vibrant works of art by some of the world's best-known street artists.
One hundred and fifty artists are participating in the inaugural event, with over 40 large-scale works of art and a host of small installations the result of their artistic efforts.
Mur0ne, Adele Renault, D*Face are among the first artists to bring their murals to life across London.
The London Mural Festival had been in the works for a long time and the organizers felt it was important to keep the event alive despite the coronavirus crisis.
