Mauritius is racing against time to reduce oil spill damage

Local and foreign volunteer support forces, international organisations and other countries are helping Mauritius race against time to handle a serious oil spill caused by a Japanese freighter that ran aground on the high seas late last month.
The MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned bulk carrier, which struck a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius in late July and has spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel, broke in half at around 16.00 on Saturday.
The ship ran aground on July 25 with around 4,000 tons of fuel leaking into the waters. Although officials reported that most of the fuel was removed before the ship split, it was believed that about 90 tons were still on board.
More No Comment
Barcelona mourns the victims of the 2017 terror attacks
Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest
Funeral held for Lebanese firefighters killed in Beirut explosion
Watch: In Japan, ancestors are given a send-off by boat
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk
Thousands gather for pro-democracy protest in Thailand
Creativity from adversity: Arty face masks inspired by coronaviru
Stranded tanker breaks in two off the coast of Mauritius
Thousands commemorate firefighter killed in Beirut blast
Sumela monastery opens for the 'Ascension of the Virgin Mary' mass
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes
People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in Belarus unrest
Barcelona players booed by fans after losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich
Watch: Greece's Tinos pilgrimage overshadowed by virus
In an English town, the world's oldest miniature village is back open
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike
Watch: South Korea transforms closed mountain highway into luge track
Belarusian women call for an end to police violence
Watch: Hundreds of dolphins 'stampede' off coast of California
Beirut blast survivor speaks of moment his life changed forever