Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to battle the Ranch Fire, a wildfire that has burned at least three thousand acres and led to the evacuation of homes and buildings.

The risk of new fires is high as temperatures spike in southern California and humidity levels drop.

Another forest fire north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and threatened more than 5,400 homes.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment, but the temperature hit 38 Celsius on August 14 in the area.

The forecast called for continuing hot, dry weather with dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds. Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend.