Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was released on bail, more than a day after he and other China critics were rounded up by police.
It comes as part of an increasing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong since China imposed a sweeping security law in June.
Lai was among ten people detained under the new security law on August 10 as around 200 police officers searched the newsroom of his tabloid, which is critical of Beijing.
People in Hong Kong rushed to buy Tuesday's Apple Daily in a display of solidarity for Lai.
The newspaper said it had upped its print run to 550,000 from the normal circulation of 70,000.
Lai's arrest sparked a buying spree in shares of his media group, and between August 10 morning and closing time on August 11 its stock value had risen by more than 1,100 per cent.
Lai, 71, was held on charges including colluding with foreign forces and fraud.
More No Comment
Brussels makes face masks mandatory to stop virus spread
Anger and sadness as Beirut marks one week since deadly explosion
Dozens of people arrested in Minsk on third night of protests
New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets amid new COVID-19 cases
Violent protests continue after disputed Belarus election
Scuba volunteers dive for trash in Stockholm’s waters
Residents of Greek island face storm and flooding aftermath
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano sends ash spewing into the sky
Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote
Seven dead after storm causes flooding on Greek island
Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin
Enormous Chinese string dance show sets world record
Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration
Five artists self-quarantine in glass rooms for theatre performance
UK military to step in to intercept migrant boats in Dover
St Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
Mauritius sounds alarm as grounded bulk carrier leaks oil
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers in Beirut hospital
Contemporary art takes over city of Nantes in special exhibition
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently