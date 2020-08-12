The city of Beirut marked one week since the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.
Thousands of people gathered near the devastated port, to remember those who died in the most destructive single blast to hit the country.
They observed a minute of silence at 6:08 p.m. local time, the moment on August 4 when thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the city's port.
Church bells tolled and mosque loudspeakers recited a call to prayer.
Some among the crowd chanted anti-government slogans while others held sign against their political leaders.
"I'm very furious, I'm enraged, I'm angry, I'm sad. I'm hopeless," said Anthony Semaan, who said he came to pay respects to the victims.
Danielle Manasseh expressed "anger" and "sadness", including for her friends "who lost people they love".
The explosion has fuelled outrage against top political leaders and security agencies and led to the resignation of the government on August 10.
More No Comment
Dozens of people arrested in Minsk on third night of protests
New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets amid new COVID-19 cases
Violent protests continue after disputed Belarus election
Scuba volunteers dive for trash in Stockholm’s waters
Residents of Greek island face storm and flooding aftermath
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano sends ash spewing into the sky
Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote
Seven dead after storm causes flooding on Greek island
Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin
Enormous Chinese string dance show sets world record
Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration
Five artists self-quarantine in glass rooms for theatre performance
UK military to step in to intercept migrant boats in Dover
St Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
Mauritius sounds alarm as grounded bulk carrier leaks oil
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers in Beirut hospital
Contemporary art takes over city of Nantes in special exhibition
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion
Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse