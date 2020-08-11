A group of scuba divers have been fishing for rubbish in Stockholm.
The volunteers and assistants scour the floor of the Swedish capital's waterways to retrieve discarded boat batteries, bicycles, scooters trolleys and other waste.
They hope to improve the maritime environment.
"Until not we have picked up 12,000 kilos of lead batteries, 30,000 kilos of other waste, 320 scooters, one car, mopeds, motorbikes and so on," said Fredrik Johansson, who founded the initiative.
"Of course it makes me depressed, but I also see so much hope when you see all these lovely guys and girls helping out, and there are so many people who really want to do something good, so I think together we can make a change."
More No Comment
Violent protests continue after disputed Belarus election
Residents of Greek island face storm and flooding aftermath
Indonesia's Sinabung volcano sends ash spewing into the sky
Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote
Seven dead after storm causes flooding on Greek island
Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin
Enormous Chinese string dance show sets world record
Protesters clash with police in Beirut demonstration
Five artists self-quarantine in glass rooms for theatre performance
UK military to step in to intercept migrant boats in Dover
St Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
Mauritius sounds alarm as grounded bulk carrier leaks oil
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers in Beirut hospital
Contemporary art takes over city of Nantes in special exhibition
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion
Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse
International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street
Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood