A group of scuba divers have been fishing for rubbish in Stockholm.

The volunteers and assistants scour the floor of the Swedish capital's waterways to retrieve discarded boat batteries, bicycles, scooters trolleys and other waste.

They hope to improve the maritime environment.

"Until not we have picked up 12,000 kilos of lead batteries, 30,000 kilos of other waste, 320 scooters, one car, mopeds, motorbikes and so on," said Fredrik Johansson, who founded the initiative.

"Of course it makes me depressed, but I also see so much hope when you see all these lovely guys and girls helping out, and there are so many people who really want to do something good, so I think together we can make a change."