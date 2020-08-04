Italy inaugurated a new bridge in Genoa in place of one that collapsed and killed 43 people two years ago.
Relatives of the those who died said that the ceremony, however, risked overshadowing the tragedy.
People at the ceremony recognised a three minutes of silence. The ceremony was also attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
The bridge pays tribute to the city's maritime history by evoking the hull of a ship.
The new bridge “is born from a tragedy," said architect Renzo Piano.
Planes trailing the colors of the Italian flag roared overhead and ship sirens sounded in the coastal city's port.
