There was little evidence of face masks or social distancing as thousands of Chinese beer lovers gathered for a special festival.

The annual Qingdao beer festival opened over the weekend and runs until late August.

Revellers were eating and drinking together, watching shows and fireworks and sampling the more than 1,500 types of beer available.

China has largely brought the coronavirus outbreak under control through a series of lockdowns and restrictions and the small number of cases reassured beer-lovers to turn out despite the global pandemic.

China reported 43 new coronavirus infections on Monday.