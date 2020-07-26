Brighton's Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) on the South coast of England reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown on Saturday.

But the show now has a reduced capacity and strict social distancing guidelines.

"It feels great, it really feels wonderful, it's been such a long time that we've had to be closed, months of months of planning, and not knowing and uncertainty and frustration, for the whole industry not just for us here," said Will Mytum, General Manager of the BOAT.

"So it's just wonderful, you can hear the people enjoying themselves. The weather obviously could have been better, but it doesn't matter, we're open, that's the main thing."