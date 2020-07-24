Restaurants around the world are finding creative ways to enforce social distancing as they welcome back customers after coronavirus lockdowns.

But even as countries lift the strict measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are still guidelines in place to prevent a second wave of the virus outbreak.

From protective shields and individual greenhouses to placing some customers in rubber tubes, here's a look at how restaurants are adapting to those new social distancing guidelines.

A couple eat their lunch inside plexiglass protection designed by Christophe Gernigon at the H.A.N.D restaurant in Paris, France ALAIN JOCARD/AFP

In Paris, the H.A.N.D restaurant uses individual shields that look a little bit like the lampshades while the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant in Amsterdam installed little greenhouses around each table to shield customers from each other.

Restaurant staff at the Mediamatic ETEN also wear masks or plastic shields and serve food on long planks in order to distance themselves from customers.

Customers seated in small greenhouses are eating lunch at the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands Peter Dejong/AP

Staff member at the Mediamatic Etem restaurant clears tables after customers finished lunch in small glasshouses in Amsterdam, Netherlands Peter Dejong/AP Photo

The Fish Tales Bar & Grill restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland tried to make social distancing a memorable experience by providing their customers with giant mobile rubber-rings.

Restaurant guests use social distancing devices made of rubber tubing as Fish Tales Bar and Grill opens for in person dining during the pandemic. Ocean City, Maryland, USA ALEX EDELMAN/AFP

A number of restaurants and cafes in different countries have been using mannequins to replace diners in their establishments. Mannequins are used to demonstrate new seating arrangements and to help ensure that customers don't sit where they're not supposed to.

A staff member of a restaurant stands near mannequins wearing face masks and face shields to show social distancing seating. TED ALJIBE/AFP

Mannequins are placed to help to assure social distancing at a restaurant in Vilnius, Lithuania Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

Mannequins help keep distance between customers as restaurants and cafes in Istanbul reopen. OZAN KOSE/AFP

A waitress wears a face mask as she passes mannequins populating the dining room of The Inn at Little Washington. Washington, Virginia, USA OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

People in Bangkok meanwhile have been eating behind plastic dividers to maintain social distancing.

People eat in between plastic partitions, set up in an effort to contain any spread of the COVID-19, at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP