Restaurant guests use social distancing devices made of rubber tubing as Fish Tails Bar and Grill opens for in person dining during the pandemic. Ocean City, Maryland, USA
Restaurant guests use social distancing devices made of rubber tubing as Fish Tails Bar and Grill opens for in person dining during the pandemic. Ocean City, Maryland, USA   -   Copyright  ALEX EDELMAN/AFP

In pictures: Restaurants find creative ways to enforce social distancing

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Restaurants around the world are finding creative ways to enforce social distancing as they welcome back customers after coronavirus lockdowns.

But even as countries lift the strict measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are still guidelines in place to prevent a second wave of the virus outbreak.

From protective shields and individual greenhouses to placing some customers in rubber tubes, here's a look at how restaurants are adapting to those new social distancing guidelines.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP
A couple eat their lunch inside plexiglass protection designed by Christophe Gernigon at the H.A.N.D restaurant in Paris, FranceALAIN JOCARD/AFP

In Paris, the H.A.N.D restaurant uses individual shields that look a little bit like the lampshades while the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant in Amsterdam installed little greenhouses around each table to shield customers from each other.

Restaurant staff at the Mediamatic ETEN also wear masks or plastic shields and serve food on long planks in order to distance themselves from customers.

Peter Dejong/AP
Customers seated in small greenhouses are eating lunch at the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant in Amsterdam, NetherlandsPeter Dejong/AP
Peter Dejong/AP Photo
Staff member at the Mediamatic Etem restaurant clears tables after customers finished lunch in small glasshouses in Amsterdam, NetherlandsPeter Dejong/AP Photo

The Fish Tales Bar & Grill restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland tried to make social distancing a memorable experience by providing their customers with giant mobile rubber-rings.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP
Restaurant guests use social distancing devices made of rubber tubing as Fish Tales Bar and Grill opens for in person dining during the pandemic. Ocean City, Maryland, USAALEX EDELMAN/AFP

A number of restaurants and cafes in different countries have been using mannequins to replace diners in their establishments. Mannequins are used to demonstrate new seating arrangements and to help ensure that customers don't sit where they're not supposed to.

TED ALJIBE/AFP
A staff member of a restaurant stands near mannequins wearing face masks and face shields to show social distancing seating.TED ALJIBE/AFP
Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo
Mannequins are placed to help to assure social distancing at a restaurant in Vilnius, LithuaniaMindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo
OZAN KOSE/AFP
Mannequins help keep distance between customers as restaurants and cafes in Istanbul reopen.OZAN KOSE/AFP
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP
A waitress wears a face mask as she passes mannequins populating the dining room of The Inn at Little Washington. Washington, Virginia, USAOLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

People in Bangkok meanwhile have been eating behind plastic dividers to maintain social distancing.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
People eat in between plastic partitions, set up in an effort to contain any spread of the COVID-19, at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, ThailandLILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP
People eat at a street restaurant while separated by plastic dividers amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bangkok's Chinatown, Thailand.MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP

