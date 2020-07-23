Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said having the opportunity to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield meant the world to him despite having to do so in an empty stadium with fans shut out due to coronavirus.
The Reds sealed a first top-flight title for 30 years last month but had to wait until after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea in their final home game of the season to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time.
Despite pleas for fans to stay away on the night Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy, supporters crowded around the stadium even prior to kick-off, while the second half was accompanied by the constant crackling of fireworks lit by fans outside the ground.
More No Comment
Belgian DJ gives silent performance atop Brussels landmark
An artist in Italy has carved this huge portrait of Joe Biden
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Coronavirus: Performers create a drive-in circus in Brazil
Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis
Assad casts ballot in Syrian parliament election
Paris Plages opens with floating cinema on the Seine
Fire hits 15th-century cathedral in western French city of Nantes
Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China
Russia: Thousands protest against arrest of Khabarovsk region governor
Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan
Firefighters battle fire at Nantes cathedral
Beach erosion in Australia leaves residents on edge
Punches and water balloons thrown in Taiwanese parliament melee
Kangaroo caught roaming streets of Florida by police
Spain pays tribute to coronavirus victims and frontline workers
Dozens swim to safety after floods trap cars in Palermo underpass
One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding
Wild West theme park opens in rural Serbia
Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India