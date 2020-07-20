A land artist is helping to cultivate support for US presidential hopeful Joe Biden after carving a picture of him in an Italian field.
Dario Gambarin finished the portrait of President Donald Trump's rival on Sunday, in a 27,000 square metre field near Verona.
In a statement about his work, Gambarin explained that he had been moved by a Biden quote about "the measure of a man (not being) how many times or how hard he got knocked down, but how fast he got back up".
He said it reminded him of his own father, and had inspired him to write a message in the field imploring Biden to "jump and fly" to the White House.
Gambarin has been making land art portraits in his northern Italian fields for years - with Pope Francis, former US President Barack Obama and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela among his many works.
