Dozens swim to safety after floods trap cars in Palermo underpass

A flash flood in Palermo, Sicily, left dozens of people trapped in their cars on Wednesday.
Mud and water swept away the vehicles and left them blocked in a highway underpass.
Drivers and passengers escaped and swam to safety, but a witness reported seeing two people disappear in the water.
Firefighters worked all night searching for them.
Two children, who were stuck in a car with their parents, have been hospitalised with hypothermia.
More No Comment
One-third of Bangladesh underwater due to flooding
Wild West theme park opens in rural Serbia
Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India
Greenpeace hangs protest banners on a crane at Notre Dame cathedral
Kenyans march to demand the end of police abuses amid COVID-19 flux
Italy's La Scala opera house reopens with social distancing
Venice's La Fenice opera house reinvents itself for post-lockdown era
Hundreds of drones light up South Korean sky with virus messages
Dozens killed by floods in southern Japan
La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Toronto art fans attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibit
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law