Dozens swim to safety after floods trap cars in Palermo underpass

A flash flood in Palermo, Sicily, left dozens of people trapped in their cars on Wednesday.

Mud and water swept away the vehicles and left them blocked in a highway underpass.

Drivers and passengers escaped and swam to safety, but a witness reported seeing two people disappear in the water.

Firefighters worked all night searching for them.

Two children, who were stuck in a car with their parents, have been hospitalised with hypothermia.

