Kenyans march to demand the end of police abuses amid COVID-19 flux

About 100 people gathered in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to protest against the wave of alleged police brutality while enforcing coronavirus measures.

"Youth Lives Matter" read one of the signs.

Marchers were met with tear gas from law enforcement. Over 50 people were arrested according to local media.

The protests took place on the 30th anniversary of Saba Saba, the day on which nationwide unrest took place in 1990 to demand multiparty democracy from the Moi regime.