Spectators in front of the theatre during a short performance, before entering the theatre

Venice's much-changed La Fenice opera house reopened on Sunday after closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

Musicians — playing Antonio Vivaldi’s first opera Ottone in Villa — stood where spectators would once have sat.

Part of a smaller-than-normal audience sat a safe distance from each other in an area encompassing what used to be the stage and the orchestra pit.

