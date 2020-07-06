Venice's much-changed La Fenice opera house reopened on Sunday after closure during the coronavirus lockdown.
Musicians — playing Antonio Vivaldi’s first opera Ottone in Villa — stood where spectators would once have sat.
Part of a smaller-than-normal audience sat a safe distance from each other in an area encompassing what used to be the stage and the orchestra pit.
More No Comment
Hundreds of drones light up South Korean sky with virus messages
Dozens killed by floods in southern Japan
La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Toronto art fans attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibit
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village