Dozens killed by floods in southern Japan

More than 40 people have been killed during three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan.
The death toll includes 14 who drowned at a riverside nursing home.
The heavy rain in the Kyushu region, southwestern Japan, started over the weekend, causing flooding and mudslides.
Authorities say 44 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others are missing.
More than half a million people were advised to evacuate across Kyushu. But the evacuation was not mandatory and many people are believed to have opted to stay at home because of concerns over catching the coronavirus, even though officials said shelters were adequately equipped with partitions and other safety measures.
More No Comment
Hundreds of drones light up South Korean sky with virus messages
La Gacilly Photo Festival kicks off with 'Viva Latina!' theme
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Toronto art fans attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibit
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march