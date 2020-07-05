Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown

Members of the Catholic church in Rio de Janeiro celebrated its first mass on Saturday since a Covid-19 outbreak hit Brazil almost 100 days ago.
Taking preventive measures, the church filled only 30 per cent of the building's capacity.
People waited in line and kept their distance outside the Cathedral, where laypersons distributed alcohol gel and monitored the temperature of the worshippers arriving to attend the mass.
A sensor was installed in the door to count the exact number of people entering the building.
Inside, the seats had a sign showing the place and distance that people have to observe, while the communion wafer was delivered by the priest in the hands of the worshippers instead of their mouths.
Even with all the restrictions, the devoted welcomed the chance to attend a mass after almost 3 months praying and listening to the ceremonies from home, through social media.
More No Comment
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Toronto art fans attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibit
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag