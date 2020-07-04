Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed a beer at Norfolk pub on Friday, a day ahead of the reopening of bars, cafes and restaurants in England and Northern Ireland.
Prince William was served a pint and chips at the Rose and Crown pub in the East Anglia town, as he spoke to the landlord and staff members about returning to business under new health guidelines.
He headed to the historic Rose & Crown pub in Snettisham, which is about five miles from his home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, to see how the owners and staff were preparing for new ways of operating.
William visited the 600-year-old hostelry to show support to the staff amid ongoing restrictions, and to thank them for what they have done for the local community.
At the start of lockdown, the pub donated its leftover stock to the Purfleet Trust, which provides help for single homeless people in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.
Pubs in England were closed on March 20, under restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
