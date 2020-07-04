London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and pubs reopened their doors in England on Saturday after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Londoners enjoyed eating and drinking at the outdoor food market 'Mercato Metropolitano' in the British capital.
Few people were seen enjoying food and drinks in the coffee shops that reopened early in the morning, while many still remain shut.
Galleries, museums and libraries have also reopened while the restrictions on social distancing have been eased to allow people from different households to visit each other.
The four nations of the United Kingdom - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are easing the lockdown at different speeds.
