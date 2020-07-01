Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown

A banquet table running the length of central Prague's Gothic Charles Bridge has become a meeting place for hungry Czechs to begin celebrating the end of coronavirus lockdown.

Traditional dishes were served on the historic stone bridge, including carp and dumplings.

Among the diners was Eva Nesverova, who explained that she wanted to attend because she wanted to enjoy more of life.

As of July 1, in the greater part of the Czech Republic, face masks will no longer be compulsory in buildings or public transport.

Previously, all businesses and meeting places in the country had been allowed to reopen and restrictions at the borders and travel bans for citizens and residents had been lifted.