The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to host such events amid global coronavirus restrictions.
LGBT supporters marched despite the heavy in rain in solidarity with those unable to attend pride events due to cancellations and postponements in the rest of the world.
Many wore rainbow-coloured surgical masks as they marched through the capital of the only country in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal.
The march ended shortly after the rain stopped, with supporters hugging and taking photos with the rainbow flag.
More No Comment
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag
Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark
Heavy rain causes floods in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rare Amur leopard cubs venture out for the first time at San Diego Zoo
Trump Oklahoma rally slammed
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery
Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water
Extinction Rebellion sprays fake blood over Medef's Paris headquarters
COVID-19 driving delivery robots boom as shoppers opt for alternatives
Spectacular timelapse catches Northern Lights dancing across Canada
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Endangered Galapagos giant tortoises released back into the wild
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Researchers use drones to track thousands of turtles in Australia
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes
Thousands protest police brutality and discrimination in Paris
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes