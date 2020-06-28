The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to host such events amid global coronavirus restrictions.

LGBT supporters marched despite the heavy in rain in solidarity with those unable to attend pride events due to cancellations and postponements in the rest of the world.

Many wore rainbow-coloured surgical masks as they marched through the capital of the only country in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal.

The march ended shortly after the rain stopped, with supporters hugging and taking photos with the rainbow flag.