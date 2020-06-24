Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark

Intrepid workers swapped scaffolding for ropes as they restored a Rome landmark.
They climbed the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Altar of Heaven to renovate its wooden roof beams after rain and wind damage.
The basilica is one of the most ancient and iconic churches in Rome.
Alessandro Mascherucci, the architect overseeing the restoration, said doing it without scaffolding saved €35,000, sped up the project and avoided having views of the church blocked.
