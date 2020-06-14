Atlanta's Police Department on Sunday released body-camera and dashboard camera footage of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy's in Georgia's capital two days earlier.

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan attempted to arrest Brooks after questioning him and getting him to perform inebriation tests.

Footage showed Rolfe attempting to put handcuffs on Brooks before a struggle begins.

Dashcam footage showed the scuffle in more detail, with Brooks, Brosnan and Rolfe all on the floor, before a taser is fired at Brooks. Three gunshots are then heard while the three are off-camera.

Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta on Saturday night, leading to the Wendy's where Rolfe was shot being set on fire.

Officer Rolfe was fired following the shooting, and officer Bronsan was placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta's Chief of Police has also resigned following Brooks' death.