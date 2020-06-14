Atlanta's Police Department on Sunday released body-camera and dashboard camera footage of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy's in Georgia's capital two days earlier.
Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan attempted to arrest Brooks after questioning him and getting him to perform inebriation tests.
Footage showed Rolfe attempting to put handcuffs on Brooks before a struggle begins.
Dashcam footage showed the scuffle in more detail, with Brooks, Brosnan and Rolfe all on the floor, before a taser is fired at Brooks. Three gunshots are then heard while the three are off-camera.
Brooks' death sparked protests in Atlanta on Saturday night, leading to the Wendy's where Rolfe was shot being set on fire.
Officer Rolfe was fired following the shooting, and officer Bronsan was placed on administrative duty.
Atlanta's Chief of Police has also resigned following Brooks' death.
More No Comment
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes
Thousands protest police brutality and discrimination in Paris
Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city black" against racism
Hong Kongers sing protest anthem one year after major clashes
A statue of former Belgian King Baudouin defaced with red paint
French police throw handcuffs away in protest at claims of racism
Rabat tramways don face masks to encourage Moroccans to wear them
Beirut wakes up to damage after clashes as currency hits new low
Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral
Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters
Italian tour guides protest lack of economic support
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since millions marched
Thousands of mourners pay respects to George Floyd in Houston
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels
US Embassy in London surrounded by anti-racism protests
Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free