Solo under lockdown: German bassist Billy Wagner

In Germany, as elsewhere, freelance performing artists and musicians say they are struggling to make a living because of the lockdown measures introduced to curb COVID-19. This is the case for Willy Wagner, a famous German bassist, who has played alongside stars such as Michael Jackson, The Cure, Ringo Starr and Brian Adams. In Germany, he usually performs with Edo Zanki, Glashaus and Zöller, but since mid-March, all his concerts have been cancelled.

We met up with him at his home near Frankfurt. He explained to us that he only receives unemployment benefits of 740 euros a month compared to his normal salary, which is much higher.

During our meeting, he played several bass solos.

To watch the performance, click on the video link above.