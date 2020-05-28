This artwork in Paris is a world map made using "fragile" stickers - a nod to the plight of the planet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the work of street artist Ender and can be seen on a wall at 107 rue Oberkampf in the French capital.

A new artist exhibits on the wall every two weeks, replacing the previous one.

Meanwhile, in Badajoz, a city in south-west Spain near the border with Portugal, urban artist Alejandro Pajuelo, also known as "El Chino", is creating a mural on the wall of the maternity and children's hospital.

It is to show appreciation for health workers on the COVID-19 frontline.