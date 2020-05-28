This artwork in Paris is a world map made using "fragile" stickers - a nod to the plight of the planet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the work of street artist Ender and can be seen on a wall at 107 rue Oberkampf in the French capital.
A new artist exhibits on the wall every two weeks, replacing the previous one.
Meanwhile, in Badajoz, a city in south-west Spain near the border with Portugal, urban artist Alejandro Pajuelo, also known as "El Chino", is creating a mural on the wall of the maternity and children's hospital.
It is to show appreciation for health workers on the COVID-19 frontline.
More No Comment
Spain falls silent at start of 10-day mourning for COVID-19 victims
Versailles gets ready to open up the legacy of the Sun King once again
Chefs across Europe are protesting lockdown rules
Hong Kong protests over law to ban ridicule of China's national anthem
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
Swarms of desert locusts tear through Rajasthan in northern India
French nursing home's special tent lets elderly have visitors again
Aquarium releases first footage of newborn beluga whale
Watch: Boy, 12, stays calm as bear emerges from bush just metres away
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Supporters greet Bolsonaro amid controversy over cabinet video
Groundbreaking TV? Earthquake hits during Jacinda Ardern interview
Healthcare workers stage fresh protest outside Paris hospital
Watch: Robot pulls the pints as bar offers a taste of the future
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation