Swarms of desert locusts have hit India’s northern state of Rajasthan, threatening crops and livelihoods.
They are a continuation of 2019’s outbreak in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, according to Pakistani media reports.
Residents in the city of Jaipur filmed the skyline of the city filled with the flying insects.
The desert locust is considered the most dangerous migratory pest in the world.
More No Comment
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
French nursing home's special tent lets elderly have visitors again
Aquarium releases first footage of newborn beluga whale
Watch: Boy, 12, stays calm as bear emerges from bush just metres away
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
French nursing home's special tent lets elderly have visitors again
Aquarium releases first footage of newborn beluga whale
Watch: Boy, 12, stays calm as bear emerges from bush just metres away
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Supporters greet Bolsonaro amid controversy over cabinet video
Groundbreaking TV? Earthquake hits during Jacinda Ardern interview
Healthcare workers stage fresh protest outside Paris hospital
Watch: Robot pulls the pints as bar offers a taste of the future
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation