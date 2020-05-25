These are supporters of Jair Bolsonaro turning out to cheer him as he arrived in Brazil's capital Brasilia.
It comes three days after the country's supreme court released a video of a cabinet meeting in which Bolsonaro is alleged to have tried to interfere with the federal police.
The video purports to show Brazil's president expressing frustration at his inability to get information from police and vowing to change cabinet ministers if needed.
It was released as part of an investigation into claims Bolsonaro was trying to illegally interfere in a criminal investigation of his sons, a claim made by former justice minister Sérgio Moro when he resigned last month.
Bolsonaro's supporters say the video had strengthened Bolsonaro's position as it showed he was "the same" during closed-door meetings as he is when he "speaks with the people".
Those turning out in Brasilia also demanded that mayors and regional governors lift restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Bolsonaro has been cheerleading putting the economy first, saying more people would die if lockdown continues.
He has also been against wearing face masks and in the footage above hugs a girl without protective equipment.
More No Comment
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Groundbreaking TV? Earthquake hits during Jacinda Ardern interview
Healthcare workers stage fresh protest outside Paris hospital
Watch: Robot pulls the pints as bar offers a taste of the future
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Groundbreaking TV? Earthquake hits during Jacinda Ardern interview
Healthcare workers stage fresh protest outside Paris hospital
Watch: Robot pulls the pints as bar offers a taste of the future
The Eternal City shares its past again as Rome's museums open again
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
'Hug glove' gives Canada family bit of normality during COVID-19 pandemic
Scuffles and shouting break out in Hong Kong's legislature
Hungary: Flashmob at the airport
Italy: Restaurant owners protest against economic situation
Artist lights SOS flares to mark Day of Light
Brazilian nurses mourn colleagues killed on the COVID-19 frontline
Cafes reopen in Sarajevo after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
Children have lessons in woods as parents protest school not reopening
Costume-wearing walkers boost morale amid Michigan's COVID-19 lockdown