BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Venice's famous gondolas are back on the city's canals after Italy further relaxed restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But gondoliers are looking lonely with tourists yet to return.

Boatmen wear masks and surgical gloves, while seats are spaced out in the boats to adhere to social distancing rules.

It comes as Italy further loosened COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, allowing church masses and the opening of shops.

More No Comment