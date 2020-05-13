Cafes reopen in Sarajevo after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown

Restaurants, cafes and bars reopened in Sarajevo on Wednesday (May 13) as Bosnia and Herzegovina eased lockdown restrictions.
Face mask-clad customers — some even wearing visors — sipped coffee on outside terraces as waiting staff disinfected tables.
So far, Bosnia, a country of 3.5 million people, has 2,171 virus cases, with 120 deaths.
