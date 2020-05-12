Costume-clad locals in the US state of Michigan have been dressing up to boost morale amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the T-Rex Walking Club have been strolling the neighbourhoods of Ferndale to bring a bit of cheer since March.

Members' costumes vary each time, from hippos to sharks and dinosaurs to bears.

Each character exhibits some personality by how they walk. They offer a wiggle or a wave. Maybe even a spin. Some jaunt, others lumber. It's all part of the magic of taking on another persona for a while.