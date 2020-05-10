Fireworks lit up the sky during Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, on May 9. The country marked the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
This year, fireworks displayed over the Sparrow Hills (Russian: Vorobyovy Gory), an area near Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
72 firework installations and 18 cannons created more than 10,000 fireworks within 10 minutes.
Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday and this year's observance had been expected to be especially large because of the 75th anniversary.
But key public events including the Red Square military parade were postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of the virus.
More No Comment
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
Russia celebrates Victory day with air parade
Britons mark VE Day by singing 'We'll meet again'
Drive-in prayer ceremonies held in Iran as pandemic closes mosques
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
Russia celebrates Victory day with air parade
Britons mark VE Day by singing 'We'll meet again'
Drive-in prayer ceremonies held in Iran as pandemic closes mosques
Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in UAE
Russians create 75 portraits in time for VE Day Anniversary
Korean Baseball League officially opens
Rare footage captured of brown bear in Spanish national park
Palestinian youth swirl homemade sparkler firework for Ramadan
Couples marry at Duesseldorf's drive-in cinema
Displaced Syrians break Ramadan fast amid rubble of former home
Macron visits French school before lockdown is eased from May 11
Social distancing preparations at Paris' Gare du Nord
Face masks to the fore as Rome's transport network stirs into life
Ford's Europe HQ back at work as production restarts in first gear